Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,878 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of Griffon worth $28,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Griffon by 95,382.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,505,000 after buying an additional 623,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,325,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,451,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Griffon by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,582,000 after buying an additional 236,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,842,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFF has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Griffon in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a report on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

GFF opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.17. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.38.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $611.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 120.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

