Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Nordson worth $31,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,553,000. Southern Style Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 123,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Nordson by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $196.47 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $266.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

