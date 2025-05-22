Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $28.22 Million Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,998,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,406 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $28,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,986,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,052,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,856,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,952,000 after acquiring an additional 539,756 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,425,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Amcor by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,971,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Achal Agarwal bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,967 shares in the company, valued at $898,566.70. The trade was a 12.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 91.07%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

