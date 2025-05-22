Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $28.36 Million Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,955 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $28,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTMI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 532.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,957,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,454,000 after buying an additional 1,648,017 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 391.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,268,000 after buying an additional 781,058 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $19,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,534,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,971,000 after buying an additional 515,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $8,610,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.20. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $648.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.44 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $595,216.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,748.33. This represents a 21.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,733.92. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,737 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

