Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $28.49 Million Stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,673,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,939 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $28,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -91.31 and a beta of 2.06. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14.

BrightSpring Health Services ( NASDAQ:BTSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

BTSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

