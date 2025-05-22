Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $29.09 Million Stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 194.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 264,188 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.03% of PAR Technology worth $29,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,283,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,307,000 after purchasing an additional 644,920 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,011,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,392,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 347,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,283,000 after purchasing an additional 186,490 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 311,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,107 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PAR opened at $65.99 on Thursday. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $41.86 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

