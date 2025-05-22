Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $29.16 Million Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,951 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Service Co. International worth $29,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Barclays PLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 59,956 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,229,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 132,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $410,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,651.72. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $4,228,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,066,078.48. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,900 shares of company stock worth $5,153,461. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Service Co. International has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $89.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day moving average of $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

