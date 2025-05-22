Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $29.42 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $29,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. NDVR Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,499.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,375,000 after purchasing an additional 322,608 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $192.71 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.12 and a 52-week high of $230.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.61. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,725.75. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.