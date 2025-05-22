Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $29.54 Million Stock Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,335 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $29,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESAB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,199,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,281,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 839,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,712,000 after acquiring an additional 428,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,001,000 after acquiring an additional 337,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ESAB by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,097,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,589,000 after buying an additional 318,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $125.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $88.54 and a one year high of $135.97.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $678.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.66 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESAB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ESAB from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price target on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $185,839.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,807.35. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

