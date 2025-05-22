Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $29.78 Million Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,996 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $29,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,799,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,050 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,318 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,131,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,568 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,522,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,647,000 after acquiring an additional 933,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $13,432,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

In other LendingClub news, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,190.30. This trade represents a 12.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,303,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,320. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $215,198 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $18.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 2.35.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $217.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21670.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

