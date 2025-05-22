Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $30.16 Million Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $30,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth $76,581,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,313,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AAON by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,069,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,813,000 after buying an additional 493,219 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,449,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AAON by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,032,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,184,000 after buying an additional 274,119 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In related news, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $420,356.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,735.50. The trade was a 31.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $242,580. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,823 shares of company stock worth $7,122,451 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities raised AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

AAON Stock Down 3.8%

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $100.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.06. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $144.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.16 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

