Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $31.05 Million Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Pan American Silver worth $31,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

