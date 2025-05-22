Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $31.74 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 560,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,453 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $31,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $36,421.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,610.52. The trade was a 7.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,715.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,490 shares of company stock worth $777,363. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $60.00 price objective on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 7.6%

LSCC opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $78.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

