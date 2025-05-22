Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $32.62 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $32,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,029,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,677,000 after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 831,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,216,000 after purchasing an additional 204,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,316,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 453,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,637,000 after purchasing an additional 31,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $455,856.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,661.30. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $899,510. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 2.1%

HII stock opened at $223.30 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $285.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.56. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.