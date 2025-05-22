Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $34.20 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 456,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,319 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $34,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.68.

In related news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,275. The trade was a 103.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLTR opened at $88.92 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

