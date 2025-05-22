Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,799,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,710 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Annaly Capital Management worth $32,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.88%. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.61%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

