Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 105,374 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $28,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 944,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,767 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Trinity Industries by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,929,000 after acquiring an additional 285,237 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Trinity Industries by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 97,843 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Industries

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $288,051.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,486.58. This trade represents a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of TRN stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $39.83.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

