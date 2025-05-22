Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,488,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,393 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $29,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 240.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,188 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRVA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

In related news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 13,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $344,187.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,343.57. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $83,016.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,995.91. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,367. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 238.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

