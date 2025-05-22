Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $32,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Saia by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Saia by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saia by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saia by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $268.75 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.12 and a 1 year high of $624.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.77.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.91). Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Saia from $422.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Saia from $485.00 to $387.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 price target on Saia in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Saia from $251.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $277.00 price target on Saia in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.16.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

