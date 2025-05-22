Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,915 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Blue Owl Capital worth $28,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 316.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,773,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,447,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,179,000 after purchasing an additional 106,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 153,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cfra Research raised Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price objective on Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $620.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.44 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 692.31%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

