Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 14,942 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,942 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $28,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Generac by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Generac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 84,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 33,654 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

GNRC opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $195.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.86 and its 200 day moving average is $145.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.78 million. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

