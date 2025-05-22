Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 17,790 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,790 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $31,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $4,037,621.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,835,927.38. This represents a 25.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,800. This represents a 50.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $11,168,801 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HURN opened at $150.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.42. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.87 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.23.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.52. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $404.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

