Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,780,358 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780,358 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $31,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AZN stock opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average is $69.43. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

