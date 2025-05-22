Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 17,861 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,861 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $28,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 35,553.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 202,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,320,000 after purchasing an additional 201,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,250,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,197,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $314.45 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $245.11 and a one year high of $436.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

In other news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.21, for a total value of $61,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,729.99. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.97, for a total transaction of $289,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,848 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,514.56. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,736. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSWI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CSW Industrials from $364.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.50.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

