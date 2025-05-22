Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 37,560 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,560 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $31,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,963,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $25,676,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $965,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $3,378,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $2,988,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $103.96 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLNT. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

