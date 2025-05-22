Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 381 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Dycom Industries worth $28,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $201.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.89.

DY stock opened at $224.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.37 and a 1-year high of $228.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.23.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

