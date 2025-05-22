Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,956 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $33,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,147,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,916,000 after acquiring an additional 199,197 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $21,625,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $215.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $192.94 and a 52-week high of $288.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

