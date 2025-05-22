Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 73,838 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,838 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $28,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

HAS stock opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.43. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.41%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

