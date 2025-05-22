Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,625 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Woodward worth $31,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $2,137,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $641,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,109.72. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,623,585.64. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,823,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $187.00 price target on Woodward and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Woodward stock opened at $207.87 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $216.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $883.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

