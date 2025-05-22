Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,844 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $29,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 151,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,782,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in American Financial Group by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,127,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Financial Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,566,000 after purchasing an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of AFG opened at $122.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.73 and a 12 month high of $150.19. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.72.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

