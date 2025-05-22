Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,584 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $33,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,805.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,000. This trade represents a 15.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $187.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

