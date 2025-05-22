Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 481,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $31,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,438,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 458,534 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,755,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 976,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,899,000 after buying an additional 166,265 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,949,000 after acquiring an additional 153,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 278,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VCTR shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

VCTR opened at $61.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.84. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

