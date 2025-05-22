Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,009 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $28,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.88%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

