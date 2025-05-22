Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Get Nuvera Communications alerts:

Nuvera Communications Trading Down 1.9%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its fiber network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.