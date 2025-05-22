Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $135.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

ONTO stock opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $238.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.42.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $861,040,000 after buying an additional 76,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,192,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,380,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,553,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,883,000 after purchasing an additional 271,470 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,515,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,530,000 after purchasing an additional 444,860 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,344,000 after purchasing an additional 356,161 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

