Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,356,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $31,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Oscar Health by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 325,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 223,189 shares in the last quarter. Rolek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 21,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of OSCR opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -743.38 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OSCR

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $410,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,932.16. This represents a 27.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.