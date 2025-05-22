Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Shares Up 0.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $23.95. Approximately 1,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

