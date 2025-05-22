Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $258,928,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 848,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,999,000 after purchasing an additional 438,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,175,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 415.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 261,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,862,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 246,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,384,000 after purchasing an additional 151,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.3%

PKG opened at $190.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.70. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $172.72 and a 12 month high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

