Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives $56.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $37.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5109 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2,597.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 880.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

