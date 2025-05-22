Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) Trading Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.70. 275,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 527,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Pineapple Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

