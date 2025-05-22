Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 2.1%

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,892,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,226,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,014 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,599,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,144,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $422,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,297,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,286 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

