Promising Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Research – May 19th

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Tempus AI, and QUALCOMM are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, manufacturing or deploying AI technologies—such as machine-learning algorithms, neural-network software, AI-optimized semiconductors and related cloud services. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to the rapid innovation, high growth potential and evolving competitive landscape of AI-driven industries, but may also entail greater volatility and risk compared with broader market indices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.20. 26,617,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,524,774. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded down $19.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,020.53. The stock had a trading volume of 594,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,851. The company has a market cap of $211.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $863.52 and a 200 day moving average of $973.56. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $2.12 on Monday, hitting $289.04. 1,506,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,867,491. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

NASDAQ:TEM traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,641,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,359. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tempus AI has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.75. 2,388,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,900,307. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.80. The company has a market cap of $167.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Featured Stories