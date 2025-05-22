Promising Automotive Stocks To Watch Now – May 19th

Get alerts:

Tesla, NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Bank of America, Micron Technology, Costco Wholesale, and Carvana are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, and distribute motor vehicles as well as their components and related services. This sector includes original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), parts suppliers, dealerships and aftermarket service providers. Investors in automotive stocks gain exposure to trends like electrification, autonomous driving and shifting consumer demand, with performance typically tied to economic cycles, commodity prices and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $12.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $337.75. The company had a trading volume of 45,788,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,895,068. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 165.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.12. The stock had a trading volume of 107,240,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,004,010. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.96. 5,390,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,900,363. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.38. The company has a market cap of $995.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,274,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,600,693. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $337.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $98.28. 6,594,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,484,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average is $92.56.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded up $3.17 on Monday, hitting $1,029.00. 527,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,357. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $961.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $968.39. The firm has a market cap of $456.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $788.20 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24.

Carvana (CVNA)

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Carvana stock traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $305.13. 1,441,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,927,931. Carvana has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The firm has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.98 and a beta of 3.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

