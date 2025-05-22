Promising Bank Stocks To Research – May 20th

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ, Discover Financial Services, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, and Wells Fargo & Company are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity shares issued by banking institutions that represent partial ownership in those firms and entitle shareholders to a portion of their profits (typically paid as dividends) and voting rights on corporate matters. Their performance is closely tied to interest‐rate movements, credit quality, regulatory changes, and overall economic conditions. Investors often view bank stocks as barometers of financial‐sector health and broader economic strength. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $519.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,715,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,802,939. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

DFS traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, reaching $197.76. The company had a trading volume of 31,289,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,714. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $207.42. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.02 and its 200 day moving average is $179.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $266.12. 2,720,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,630,498. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.45 and a 200-day moving average of $247.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $739.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.85. 10,040,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,566,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $337.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.59. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $48.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.48. 4,574,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,447,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67.

