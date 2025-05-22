Promising Blue Chip Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 19th

Get alerts:

Karman, NetSol Technologies, and RF Industries are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well‐established companies with a long track record of stable earnings, strong balance sheets, and reliable dividend payments. They typically hold leading market positions in their industries, making them comparatively lower risk than smaller or newer firms. Investors often include blue chips in their portfolios for steady growth and income over the long term. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of NYSE:KRMN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.86. 122,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,271. Karman has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NTWK stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.86. 17,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,333. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RFIL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

