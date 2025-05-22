Promising Telecom Stocks To Consider – May 20th

Get alerts:

Broadcom, Palo Alto Networks, ServiceNow, Quantum Computing, AT&T, Arista Networks, and Vodafone Group Public are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that build, maintain and operate communication networks—such as phone, internet, cable and satellite systems. Because these firms rely on subscription- and usage-based revenues and own capital-intensive infrastructure, their stocks often produce relatively stable cash flows and dividend yields. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,846,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,671,287. Broadcom has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $251.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.97. 3,417,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,696,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.67 and a 200-day moving average of $185.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,019.61. The company had a trading volume of 553,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,365. The firm has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of 149.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $867.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $974.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

QUBT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.87. 39,122,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,178,293. Quantum Computing has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 3.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

NYSE:T traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,887,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,703,943. AT&T has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $29.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE:ANET traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,036,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.19. Arista Networks has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. 24,429,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,163,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VOD

Featured Stories