ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS – Get Free Report) were down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.54 and last traded at $48.54. Approximately 244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Metaverse ETF stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS – Free Report) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 10.20% of ProShares Metaverse ETF worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The ProShares Metaverse ETF (VERS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Metaverse Theme index. The fund tracks a concentrated index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are positioned to benefit from the development and use of the Metaverse. Stocks are selected based on the amount of exposure to the related theme and weighted based on a modified equal weight strategy.

