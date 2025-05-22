Q3 Earnings Forecast for Transocean Issued By Zacks Research

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Transocean in a research note issued on Monday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.92 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIG. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $5.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Transocean Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Transocean has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,465,534 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,746,000 after acquiring an additional 859,214 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,706,143 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 324,955 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Transocean by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,393,873 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,880 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Transocean by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,801 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 100,691 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 899.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 495,675 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 446,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,841 shares in the company, valued at $947,537.98. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

