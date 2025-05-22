Q3 EPS Estimates for Electrovaya Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electrovaya in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Campbell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Electrovaya’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $4.50 price target on Electrovaya and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electrovaya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

ELVA opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 1.22. Electrovaya has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrovaya during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electrovaya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electrovaya by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 168,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 108,550 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Electrovaya by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 930,000 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Electrovaya by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 77,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

