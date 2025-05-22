Raymond James Begins Coverage on Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ)

Equities research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of STRZ stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. Starz Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $19.71.

Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company’s franchises include “Outlander” and “Power.”

